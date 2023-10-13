Defending Division II Champs Indy Men, Nova Southeastern Women Top First CSCAA Poll

The defending champion Indianapolis men and Nova Southeastern women lead the first College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division II Top 25 poll of the season released on Friday.
The CSCAA has not disclosed the 11-member polling committee for this season, but SwimSwam is not a voter in these polls. The poll’s objective is to rank the best teams, not necessarily predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.
- See Also: SwimSwam’s Pre-Season Men’s Power Rankings
- See Also: SwimSwam’s Pre-Season Women’s Power Rankings
- See Also: Some big matchups this week, including Virginia at Florida, could shake up the rankings
The Drury men earned a runner-up finish at the 2023 NCAA Championships, but they are ranked 4th this season, albeit only one point behind No. 3 Colorado Mesa. The top nine teams on the men’s side are the same, just in a slightly different order. A trio of top-25 finishers last season fell out of the rankings (Wayne State, UT-Permian Basin, and USML), making way for Colorado School of Mines, Florida Tech, and Lewis to sneak into the top 25.
Division II Men’s Top 25
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|NA
|Indianapolis
|249
|2
|NA
|McKendree
|236
|3
|NA
|Colorado Mesa
|223
|4
|NA
|Drury
|222
|5
|NA
|Tampa
|208
|6
|NA
|Grand Valley
|191
|7
|NA
|Findlay
|184
|8
|NA
|Wingate
|178
|8
|NA
|Henderson State
|176
|10
|NA
|Nova Southeastern
|166
|11
|NA
|Oklahoma Christian
|155
|12
|NA
|Florida Southern
|129
|12
|NA
|Saint Cloud
|119
|14
|NA
|Northern Michigan
|111
|14
|NA
|Saginaw Valley State
|105
|16
|NA
|Missouri S&T
|102
|17
|NA
|Simon Fraser
|91
|18
|NA
|Lewis
|74
|19
|NA
|West Chester
|69
|20
|NA
|Carson-Newman
|48
|21
|NA
|Delta State
|46
|22
|NA
|Mines
|34
|23
|NA
|Florida Tech
|33
|24
|NA
|PennWest Clarion
|20
|25
|NA
|Emmanuel
|18
Also receiving votes: Wayne State (15), UMSL (15), UT-Permian Basin (12), Davenport (6), Montevallo (5), Catawba (5), Gannon (4), Ouachita Baptist (1)
On the women’s side, Nova Southeastern edged Colorado Mesa for the top spot by just one point. Colorado Mesa finished a program-best 4th place at NCAAs last season and at one point in December actually held the top CSCAA ranking in Division II for the first time ever.
Indianapolis (232), Drury (221), and Tampa (220) round out the top five on the women’s side. It’s a big jump for Tampa, which finished 10th last season.
Division II Women’s Top 25
|Rk
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|1
|NA
|Nova Southeastern
|244
|2
|NA
|Colorado Mesa
|243
|3
|NA
|Indianapolis
|231
|4
|NA
|Drury
|221
|5
|NA
|Tampa
|220
|6
|NA
|West Chester
|184
|7
|NA
|Northern Michigan
|174
|8
|NA
|West Florida
|172
|9
|NA
|Wingate
|169
|10
|NA
|McKendree
|159
|11
|NA
|Augustana (SD)
|139
|12
|NA
|Grand Valley
|136
|13
|NA
|Simon Fraser
|114
|14
|NA
|Lynn
|109
|15
|NA
|Carson-Newman
|94
|16
|NA
|Delta State
|93
|17
|NA
|Wayne State
|92
|18
|NA
|Oklahoma Christian
|84
|19
|NA
|Florida Southern
|62
|20
|NA
|Cal State East Bay
|48
|21
|NA
|Sioux Falls
|40
|22
|NA
|Mines
|38
|23
|NA
|Henderson State
|35
|24
|NA
|Minnesota State
|29
|25
|NA
|Catawba
|23
The second CSCAA poll of the 2023-24 season will be released Nov. 17.