Defending Division II Champs Indy Men, Nova Southeastern Women Top First CSCAA Poll

by Riley Overend

October 13th, 2023 College, NCAA Division II, News

The defending champion Indianapolis men and Nova Southeastern women lead the first College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Division II Top 25 poll of the season released on Friday.

The CSCAA has not disclosed the 11-member polling committee for this season, but SwimSwam is not a voter in these polls. The poll’s objective is to rank the best teams, not necessarily predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

The Drury men earned a runner-up finish at the 2023 NCAA Championships, but they are ranked 4th this season, albeit only one point behind No. 3 Colorado Mesa. The top nine teams on the men’s side are the same, just in a slightly different order. A trio of top-25 finishers last season fell out of the rankings (Wayne State, UT-Permian Basin, and USML), making way for Colorado School of Mines, Florida Tech, and Lewis to sneak into the top 25.

Division II Men’s Top 25

Rk Prv Team Points
1 NA Indianapolis 249
2 NA McKendree 236
3 NA Colorado Mesa 223
4 NA Drury 222
5 NA Tampa 208
6 NA Grand Valley 191
7 NA Findlay 184
8 NA Wingate 178
8 NA Henderson State 176
10 NA Nova Southeastern 166
11 NA Oklahoma Christian 155
12 NA Florida Southern 129
12 NA Saint Cloud 119
14 NA Northern Michigan 111
14 NA Saginaw Valley State 105
16 NA Missouri S&T 102
17 NA Simon Fraser 91
18 NA Lewis 74
19 NA West Chester 69
20 NA Carson-Newman 48
21 NA Delta State 46
22 NA Mines 34
23 NA Florida Tech 33
24 NA PennWest Clarion 20
25 NA Emmanuel 18

Also receiving votes: Wayne State (15), UMSL (15), UT-Permian Basin (12), Davenport (6), Montevallo (5), Catawba (5), Gannon (4), Ouachita Baptist (1)

On the women’s side, Nova Southeastern edged Colorado Mesa for the top spot by just one point. Colorado Mesa finished a program-best 4th place at NCAAs last season and at one point in December actually held the top CSCAA ranking in Division II for the first time ever.

Indianapolis (232), Drury (221), and Tampa (220) round out the top five on the women’s side. It’s a big jump for Tampa, which finished 10th last season.

Division II Women’s Top 25

Rk Prv Team Points
1 NA Nova Southeastern 244
2 NA Colorado Mesa 243
3 NA Indianapolis 231
4 NA Drury 221
5 NA Tampa 220
6 NA West Chester 184
7 NA Northern Michigan 174
8 NA West Florida 172
9 NA Wingate 169
10 NA McKendree 159
11 NA Augustana (SD) 139
12 NA Grand Valley 136
13 NA Simon Fraser 114
14 NA Lynn 109
15 NA Carson-Newman 94
16 NA Delta State 93
17 NA Wayne State 92
18 NA Oklahoma Christian 84
19 NA Florida Southern 62
20 NA Cal State East Bay 48
21 NA Sioux Falls 40
22 NA Mines 38
23 NA Henderson State 35
24 NA Minnesota State 29
25 NA Catawba 23
Also Receiving Votes: Indiana (PA) (18), Findlay (14), UNC-Pembroke (11), Azusa Pacific (9), Saint Cloud (8), Rollins (7), Ouachita Baptist (4), UMSL (2), Florida Tech (2)

The second CSCAA poll of the 2023-24 season will be released Nov. 17.

