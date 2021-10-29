Daiya Seto Pumps Out 1:50.66 200 IM World Cup Series Record

2021 FINA WORLD CUP STOP #4 – KAZAN

Thursday, October 28 – Saturday, October 30th

Kazan Aquatics Palace, Kazan, Russia

Prelims: 10 am local / 3 am ET

Finals: 6 pm local / 11 am ET

SCM (25m)

Results

Japan’s Daiya Seto continued his IM dominance here in Kazan, ripping a new World Cup Record to take the 200m title on day 2.

After already racing lights out with a new Japanese and Asian record in the 100m IM last night at the Kazan Aquatics Palace, 27-year-old Seto cranked out a lifetime best in this 2IM to ultimately hit the wall in 1:50.66. That not only held young gun Matt Sates of South Africa at bay but it destroyed the previous World Cup Record of 1:51.09 Seto himself put on the books during the 2018 circuit.

As fast as his performance was this evening, Seto’s time falls just shy of the Japanese national record. That still belongs to domestic rival and recently-retired Kosuke Hagino who clocked 1:50.47 in 2014.

Entering this meet, Seto’s carer-quickest rested at the 1:50.76 he put up at the ISL season finale in 2019 when he was a member of Team Energy Standard. As such, his 1:50.66 result here shaves .10 off of that result en route to registering his new World Cup Record.

He remains the 3rd fastest man in history in the SCM 200 IM with tonight’s outing checking in as the 4th fastest performance ever in the event.

