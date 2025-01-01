Daisy Collins and Owen Miklos Shine at NC TAC Blizzard Blitz

TAC Blizzard Blitz

Cary, NC

December 11-15, 2024

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

TAC hosted their annual Blizzard Blitz Invitational earlier this month, and the distance swimmers shone across the board. North Carolina Aquatic Club’’s Daisy Collins and Nova of Virginia’s Owen Miklos were speedy.

Collins, a high school sophomore, technically only swam one event at the meet, the mile, which she won. She did, however, set a new best time in her 1000 free on the opening leg of her mile, splitting 9:46.57. This was faster than her previous best of 9:49.22 from last January, and ranks her 3rd among 15-16 girls in the country this season.

She was not done there, and held on through the rest of the race, maintaining her 29-high pace for the last 650 to also set a new best time in the mile. She finished in 16:10.33 which was over four seconds faster than the 16:14.52 she went at the East-Winter Juniors earlier in December. Overall she has dropped more than 30 seconds this season, coming in with a best of 16:42.04 from Winter Juniors in 2023. This time also ranks her 3rd this season and 48th all-time for the 15-16 age group.

Owen Miklos, a 14-year-old from Nova, was another distance swimmer who did very well at the meet, going eight best times across eight events. He started the meet with a new personal best in the 1000 free, swimming 9:27.20 which was a 12-second drop from the 9:39.30 he went in March. It also places him 5th among 13-14 boys this season.

Miklos also picked up new top-10 times in the other distance freestyle events, going 4:34.84 in the 500 for his first time sub-4:40, dropping almost nine seconds from the 4:43.49 he went in March. This time ranks him 9th in the country for his age group this season.

His mile was 16:06.17, which is good for 8th this season. This was just over a four-second drop from the 16:10.36 he went in March.

Miklos picked up two more top-10 times in the fly events. His 100 fly was 51.09 for a second-and-a-half drop from his previous best of 52.72 and 6th in the event this season. His 200 fly was a four-second drop from the 1:56.45 he went in March at 1:51.95 which ranks him 4th in his age group this season.

Other distance swimmers also picked up top-times. 14-year-olds David Gellin and Charlie Hilton found themselves on the top-10 list in the 1000 free on the first day of the meet. Gellin went 9:31.76 to drop eight seconds from the 9:39.99 he went in November and picked up 5th in the 13-14 season rankings. Hilton also dropped almost 30 seconds in the event, going 9:39.59 to squeak in at 10th. His previous best in the event was 10:05.09 from March.

Other Notable Swims: