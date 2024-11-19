Daily Swim Coach Workout #978

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: Other
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Younger athletes did the same set with 2 x 300s and 4 x 150s.
DPS – Distance per stroke
BL/BR – breathing left and right
3/6/3/? – 3 fly/6back/3breast/?free to finish the 50
Emma Mortiboy
Head Coach , Ice Breaker Aquatics
