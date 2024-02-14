Daily Swim Coach Workout #919

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
55:00 DLand
10:00 Change & Rinse
900 MIX = 400 Ch + 4 x 75 K/D/S x 25 + 4 x 50 w/OLY Details
20 x 25 @ :30 K w/Fins Alt Fr/UW Fly
#Longhorns (Lane 4)
6x
3 x 75 @ 1:15 – Turn Focus
1 x 50 @ 1:00 Build
:30
4x
1 x 50 SP @ :40/:45/:50/1:00
2 x 25 SP @ :40/:45/:50/1:00
1 x 50 SP @ :40/:45/:50/1:00
1 x 100 REC [Leave on Next Top]
#Nagy #Stroke (Lanes 2 & 3)
2x
7 x 75 @ 1:45 K Fr/Stk/Fr x 25
7 x 100 @ 1:45 25 Fr + 50 Stk + 25 Fr
#Wolverines (Lane 1)
3 x 400 @ 7:00 EN2 Pink w/Pads & Fins [400 IMers go 300 FrIM]
3 x 300 @ 6:00 EN2 Orange [400 IMers go 300 Drop Prime/Double Weak]
6 x 100 @ 1:50 Build to SP
Trevor Rill
National Training Group Assistant Coach, Eagle Swim Team
