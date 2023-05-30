Daily Swim Coach Workout #899

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 77 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm Up
150 swim
150 drill
150 pull
150 kick
150 choice
Kick Set
50 k [25 Build, 25 fast]
75 k [50 BU, 25 fast]
100 k [50 BU, 50 fast]
125 k [75 BU, 50 fast]
150 k [75 BU, 75 fast]
32×25 @ :30 fast [1-16 Odd = Dead start dolphin Even = push from wall, 17-32 = odd = dead start flutter, even = push from wall]
Main Set
500 @ 6:00
1×200 @ 2:20
[email protected] 6:00
2×200 @ 2:20
[email protected] 6:00
3×200 @ 2:20
[email protected] 6:00
4×200 @ 2:20
3×100 cool down
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Dead start = no push off wall
BU = build up, gradually getting faster
Eric Hills
Head Coach, Shakopee High School
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.