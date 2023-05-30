Daily Swim Coach Workout #899

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 77 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

Warm Up

150 swim

150 drill

150 pull

150 kick

150 choice



Kick Set

50 k [25 Build, 25 fast]

75 k [50 BU, 25 fast]

100 k [50 BU, 50 fast]

125 k [75 BU, 50 fast]

150 k [75 BU, 75 fast]



32×25 @ :30 fast [1-16 Odd = Dead start dolphin Even = push from wall, 17-32 = odd = dead start flutter, even = push from wall]

Main Set

500 @ 6:00

1×200 @ 2:20

[email protected] 6:00

2×200 @ 2:20

[email protected] 6:00

3×200 @ 2:20

[email protected] 6:00

4×200 @ 2:20

3×100 cool down