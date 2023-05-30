Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #899

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  77 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up
    150 swim
    150 drill
    150 pull
    150 kick
    150 choice
    
Kick Set
    50 k [25 Build, 25 fast]
    75 k [50 BU, 25 fast]
    100 k [50 BU, 50 fast]
    125 k [75 BU, 50 fast]
    150 k [75 BU, 75 fast]
    
32×25 @ :30 fast [1-16 Odd = Dead start dolphin Even = push from wall, 17-32 = odd = dead start flutter, even = push from wall]

Main Set
    500 @ 6:00
    1×200 @ 2:20
    [email protected] 6:00
    2×200 @ 2:20
    [email protected] 6:00
    3×200 @ 2:20    
    [email protected] 6:00
    4×200 @ 2:20

3×100 cool down

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Dead start = no push off wall
BU = build up, gradually getting faster


Eric Hills
Head Coach, Shakopee High School

