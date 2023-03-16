Daily Swim Coach Workout #866

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: In-Season Recovery

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

‘This workout uses SwimBridges / adjust per age group’

WUTS

Core Set

‘See Notes’

Warmup

200 FR Build to spring first 150 – Final 50 Sprint

‘Every Turn must extend past the bridges’

Kick Set ‘All Kick Streamline on :45 Rest FAST pace’

200 FR Kick – with chute and bags on calves if owned

200 Dolphin Kick on Back – with chute and bags on calves if owned

200 Back Kick – with chute and bags on calves if owned and focus on high hips

200 UWDK – with chute and bags on calves if owned

200 BR Kick on Back – with chute and bags on feet if owned

1000 FR with Fins on 12:00 ‘See Notes’

12 x 25 F Relay Style ‘See Notes’

10 x 100 ALT FR / IM on 2:00

300 Cooldown