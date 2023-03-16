Daily Swim Coach Workout #866

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: In-Season Recovery
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
‘This workout uses SwimBridges / adjust per age group’
WUTS
Core Set
‘See Notes’
Warmup
200 FR Build to spring first 150 – Final 50 Sprint
‘Every Turn must extend past the bridges’
Kick Set ‘All Kick Streamline on :45 Rest FAST pace’
200 FR Kick – with chute and bags on calves if owned
200 Dolphin Kick on Back – with chute and bags on calves if owned
200 Back Kick – with chute and bags on calves if owned and focus on high hips
200 UWDK – with chute and bags on calves if owned
200 BR Kick on Back – with chute and bags on feet if owned
1000 FR with Fins on 12:00 ‘See Notes’
12 x 25 F Relay Style ‘See Notes’
10 x 100 ALT FR / IM on 2:00
300 Cooldown
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
UWDK – Underwater Dolphin Kick
WUTS – Dryland Warm Up To Swim
Andrew Murrey
Head Coach, Mooresville Area Swim Team (MAST)
