Daily Swim Coach Workout #848

Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Monday [11/28/22]
C5/W2
[10 days Jnats/ 18 days WAGS]
Jnats: am’s optional thru meet, Sleep/Rest!
Wags: am’s this week, then singles thru wags
Take care of body! strch/roll/nutrition/sleep/Keep it Positive!
200 fr @2:50
150 fr @2:05
100 fr @1:25
50 fr @:45 ALL DPC
50 bk/fr @:50
100 br/fr @1:40
150 fl-bk-br @2:30
200 IM all hi level drill
10×50 drop breath free, pads @:55
3×50 swolf @1:00 ch
pads 6×25 o=r e=l ch Power Catch/[email protected]:30
3×50 swolf
pads 6×25 knuckle ch @:30
12×50 kick (jnats: 2 tip/1 ez rebuild sw @tip+:30)
(wags: 5 tip/1ez rebuild [email protected]+:30)
pull 2x
75 g2 flow fr breath [email protected]:10
2×50 stroke/fr g3 @:55
3×25 g5! ch @:35
Main Set:
3×200 fr @ base (1:05/1:10/1:15)
1×100 IM Fast! @1:40
2×200 fr @base
2×100 IM Fast!
1×200 fr @base
3×100 IM Fast!
(jnat can do some im’s as 50 PP for events)
warm down w time
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
