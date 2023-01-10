Daily Swim Coach Workout #848

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday [11/28/22]

C5/W2

[10 days Jnats/ 18 days WAGS]

Jnats: am’s optional thru meet, Sleep/Rest!

Wags: am’s this week, then singles thru wags

Take care of body! strch/roll/nutrition/sleep/Keep it Positive!

200 fr @2:50

150 fr @2:05

100 fr @1:25

50 fr @:45 ALL DPC

50 bk/fr @:50

100 br/fr @1:40

150 fl-bk-br @2:30

200 IM all hi level drill

10×50 drop breath free, pads @:55

3×50 swolf @1:00 ch

pads 6×25 o=r e=l ch Power Catch/[email protected]:30

3×50 swolf

pads 6×25 knuckle ch @:30

12×50 kick (jnats: 2 tip/1 ez rebuild sw @tip+:30)

(wags: 5 tip/1ez rebuild [email protected]+:30)

pull 2x

75 g2 flow fr breath [email protected]:10

2×50 stroke/fr g3 @:55

3×25 g5! ch @:35

Main Set:

3×200 fr @ base (1:05/1:10/1:15)

1×100 IM Fast! @1:40

2×200 fr @base

2×100 IM Fast!

1×200 fr @base

3×100 IM Fast!

(jnat can do some im’s as 50 PP for events)

warm down w time