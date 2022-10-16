Daily Swim Coach Workout #802

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 9-12 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

4 x 200 SKPS ez

2:00



2 x

1 x 200 kick work on 3:50/4:10 at 80%

8 X 25 kick on :30 – 9 fast/10 slow

1 x 200 fast kick on 4:00/4:20 – broken at 100 for :10 rest – 80-90% x 100

1 x 100 ez kick on 2:30

1 X 200 fast kick on 4:00/4:20 – broken @ each 50 for :05 – 90-95% x 100

1 x 100 ez kick on 2:30

1 X 200 sprint kick sprint AFAHP on 3:30

1 x 100 ez swim on 3:00



3 x 100 ez cool down