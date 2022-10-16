Daily Swim Coach Workout #802

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
4 x 200 SKPS ez
2:00
2 x
1 x 200 kick work on 3:50/4:10 at 80%
8 X 25 kick on :30 – 9 fast/10 slow
1 x 200 fast kick on 4:00/4:20 – broken at 100 for :10 rest – 80-90% x 100
1 x 100 ez kick on 2:30
1 X 200 fast kick on 4:00/4:20 – broken @ each 50 for :05 – 90-95% x 100
1 x 100 ez kick on 2:30
1 X 200 sprint kick sprint AFAHP on 3:30
1 x 100 ez swim on 3:00
3 x 100 ez cool down
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
SKPS – swim kick pull swim x 200
AFAHP – as fast as humanly possible
Derek Amerman
Swim Coach, Peoria Notre Dame High School, Peoria Area Water Wizards
