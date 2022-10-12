Daily Swim Coach Workout #798

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Taper

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

6 x 100 ez on 1:30 – 50 derek, 50 swim

2:00

8 x 75 kick work @ 1:10 – 3 kicks, 4 kicks 5 fly kicks off each wall by 25

2:00

#SecSprintaper

24 x 25 main on :30 – 100 race pace – race pace rules apply

#SecIMtaper

12 x 50 on 1:05 – 3 of each stroke at 200 IM race pace



#SecDisTaper

8 x 75 on 1:15 at 500 race pace

2:00

4 x 200 mod @ 3:30 – 75 im/50 free/75 im –

2:00

1 x SUPER 500 on 10:00 sprint

10:00 working on turns

4 x 100 ez cool down