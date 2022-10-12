Daily Swim Coach Workout #798

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Taper
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
6 x 100 ez on 1:30 – 50 derek, 50 swim
2:00
8 x 75 kick work @ 1:10 – 3 kicks, 4 kicks 5 fly kicks off each wall by 25
2:00
#SecSprintaper
24 x 25 main on :30 – 100 race pace – race pace rules apply
#SecIMtaper
12 x 50 on 1:05 – 3 of each stroke at 200 IM race pace
#SecDisTaper
8 x 75 on 1:15 at 500 race pace
2:00
4 x 200 mod @ 3:30 – 75 im/50 free/75 im –
2:00
1 x SUPER 500 on 10:00 sprint
10:00 working on turns
4 x 100 ez cool down
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Super 500 – sprint set that breaks a 500 up into 25’s, 50’s, and 75’s
Derek Amerman
Swim Coach, Peoria Notre Dame High School, Peoria Area Water Wizards
