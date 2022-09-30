Daily Swim Coach Workout #786

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate)

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

W/U

4 x 50 Kick

6 x 75 broken as 25 sprint, 50 smooth, 30 seconds dry after 1, 3, 5 V-ups, Planks, Kicking

4 x 50 25 no breath free to back, 25 3 fast strokes fly to free

3 x 50 25 Free, 25 Back



4 x 100 @ EZ interval

3 x 200 plus 60 to 100 interval

2 x 300 plus 60 to 200 interval

1 x 400 plus 60 to 300 interval

4 x 25 Kick @ :30

8 x 25 Fast @ : 45

Cool Down

100

