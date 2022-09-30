Daily Swim Coach Workout #786

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate)
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
W/U
4 x 50 Kick
6 x 75 broken as 25 sprint, 50 smooth, 30 seconds dry after 1, 3, 5 V-ups, Planks, Kicking
4 x 50 25 no breath free to back, 25 3 fast strokes fly to free
3 x 50 25 Free, 25 Back
4 x 100 @ EZ interval
3 x 200 plus 60 to 100 interval
2 x 300 plus 60 to 200 interval
1 x 400 plus 60 to 300 interval
4 x 25 Kick @ :30
8 x 25 Fast @ : 45
Cool Down
100
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
This is a tough workout. It is critical to select an EZ interval for the first 4×100. Do the math to see what your 400 will be at the end.
Doug Garcia
Head Coach, Loveland Masters Swimming
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.