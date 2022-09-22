Daily Swim Coach Workout #778

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: In-Season Recovery
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
SR AM
300 CH Swim EN1
300 CH (25 Drill, 25 Swim) EN1
300 CH (25 Kick, 25 Swim) EN1
Rest 2:00
8 x 200 EN1 @ 4:00 CH [FOCUS on the most efficient stroke you can! Be sure to pay attention to the details that you know you need to work on to improve, such as breathing timing, body line, catch, etc – GET BETTER !]
Transition 3:00
Diving Well
16 x Turns @ :45 (Odd underwater – Minimize drag!, Even normal turns – make them FAST!]
Transition 3:00
20 x 50 (EN1 EN2 EN3) Progressive Sprints! @ 1:10
300 EZ CH (25 Kick for loosening legs, 25 swim)
Coach Notes
Just a light recovery set focusing on technique. A bit of sprinting at the end just to keep them sharp.
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
