Daily Swim Coach Workout #778

Workout Context

Purpose: In-Season Recovery

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 50 Meters

The Workout

SR AM

300 CH Swim EN1

300 CH (25 Drill, 25 Swim) EN1

300 CH (25 Kick, 25 Swim) EN1

Rest 2:00

8 x 200 EN1 @ 4:00 CH [FOCUS on the most efficient stroke you can! Be sure to pay attention to the details that you know you need to work on to improve, such as breathing timing, body line, catch, etc – GET BETTER !]

Transition 3:00

Diving Well

16 x Turns @ :45 (Odd underwater – Minimize drag!, Even normal turns – make them FAST!]

Transition 3:00

20 x 50 (EN1 EN2 EN3) Progressive Sprints! @ 1:10

300 EZ CH (25 Kick for loosening legs, 25 swim)