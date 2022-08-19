Daily Swim Coach Workout #752

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Monday [3/28/22]
C2/W1
Respect, Integrity Leadership, Quality, Teamwork, Excellence!
200 fr doc
150 bk-fr-bk power pull
100 br-fr dpc max glide
50 scull
12×25 (6r-l, 6 knuckle build ch pads)@:30
Finz 2x
4×50 u/o porpoise o=g1 [email protected]:00
2×200 k @2:20
2x
400 fr @base (tip+:05 per 100, A)1:05 B)1:10..)
300 IM Fast, broken @75’s :10
10 bobs
2x
300 fr @base
200 IM Fast! broken @50’s:10
10 bobs
2x
200 fr @ base
100 IM Fast broken @25/75 :10
6×100 Cruz 3 pull/3 swim form flow
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
