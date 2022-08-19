Daily Swim Coach Workout #752

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday [3/28/22]

C2/W1

Respect, Integrity Leadership, Quality, Teamwork, Excellence!

200 fr doc

150 bk-fr-bk power pull

100 br-fr dpc max glide

50 scull

@Coaches

12×25 (6r-l, 6 knuckle build ch pads)@:30

Finz 2x

4×50 u/o porpoise o=g1 [email protected]:00

2×200 k @2:20

2x

400 fr @base (tip+:05 per 100, A)1:05 B)1:10..)

300 IM Fast, broken @75’s :10

10 bobs

2x

300 fr @base

200 IM Fast! broken @50’s:10

10 bobs

2x

200 fr @ base

100 IM Fast broken @25/75 :10

6×100 Cruz 3 pull/3 swim form flow