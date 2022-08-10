Daily Swim Coach Workout #743

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

WarmUp

400 swim

8×75 ipox sl a2 @1:20

16×25 kick fast ps @0:30

8×75 drill scull progr sl ps @1:30



100 easy



3×50 25 fast ps w dive 25 easy



Main

3x

5×100 b2 25 ps 50 sl 25 ps w dive @2:15 (+10”/12” su pb & focus partic.)

1:00 extra rest

SwimDown

150 easy

4x tubo pull

75 sl @1:20

50 kick @1

25 scull @0:40

6×50 virate fast

200 easy