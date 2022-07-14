Daily Swim Coach Workout #716

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

30:00 WUTS + DLand

700 MIX = 300 Ch + 8 x 50 IMO (O = K/D x 25, E = D/S x 25)

16 x 25 @ :30 HVO Out/In

3x

4 x 75 @ 1:15 w/fins 50 Fly K + 25 Swim

1:00 Equip Off

2 x 100 @ 1:45 50 D + 50 S

1:00 Equip On

20 x 25 SP @ 2:00 w/sox = Pencil Dive OTB + 20 VKick w/Weight Belt + SP TO THE WALL!!

2 x 100 @ 4:00 ????

200 REC