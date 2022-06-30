Daily Swim Coach Workout #702

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Race Specificity

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Tuesday PM [4/11/22]

C2/W3

Commitment: easier and more valuable when clear you want it! Get clarity on what you want in swim this season….then work towards it daily!

[25 days out CIF finals, 18 days League finals]

20×75 [write on glass/board prior to start]

[8: o=fr-bk-fr e=fr-br-fr all dpc flow @1:15/ 6: k-sc-dr o=fr e=ch @2bottom shoots+3bobs/ 4: sc-dr-sw build o=fr e=ch @2 bottom shoots-3bobs/ 2 HVO choice @:20 rest]

5×100 kick (25 on bk/50 r-l/25 belly No Arms!)

@1:25/1:30/1:35/2:40

Mid Race:

4×75 rebuild work, o=swim fr drop stroke by 25 e=g1 meditative stroke discovery @:20r

6×100 [Hold Best + :12, [email protected]:20 or 1:25/3 ch non [email protected]:30/1:35]

50 rebuild

10 bobs

5×100 Free, hold best +:10, @1:30

50 rebuild

10 bobs

4×100 IM [hold half of best 200IM + :03]@1:40

50 rebuild

10 bobs

3×100 choice, hold best +:06 or better @2:00

50 rebuild

pull 400 fr breath 5, every 4th Fast!

3×50 choice, [@200 goal pace 3rd 50 +:03]

5×50 rebuild, recovery

(more if time)

Short: modified on theme



Long: modified on theme

[rounds of 200 hold best +:20/:18/:15/:12]