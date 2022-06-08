Daily Swim Coach Workout #680

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm-up

400 choice

Tune-up set

4x

4×50 Desc 1 to 4 @60′

4×25 all out @30′



4x

2×50 drill

2×50 Kick

2×25 all out

Main set

4x

3×100 [fr/bk @1:30; strk @1:40// Pace VO2]

6×50 [fr/bk @45; strk @50// Pace VO2]

8×25 recovery/swim stroke rebuild/mindful @40

[100 pace= 100Best Time+ 8-10 seconds (base on training experience); 50 pace= (100 best time/2 )+2 second]

[ right after the 50s and before 25s take Heart rate. HR=180, end of 25 take HR must be between 120- 130. If HR is >130 More recovery needed, give extra minute.]

Kick Set

4x (drag socks on)

2×100 all out @2:00

4×50 all out @60

100 kick for time











