Daily Swim Coach Workout #654

PS2

5 x 100 FRIM EN1

Q 5:00



3 x

3 x 50 CH Build EN2 @ 1:10

4 x 25 VO2 MAX @ :45 CH



Transition 5:00 [40:00]



Progression Set

3 x 400 FRIM EN2 Progressions @ 8:00 [30 sri]

Record 5:00

Transition 3:00 [1:11]

Vertical BR Kick

20 x [15:00]

20 EN2 Kick @ :30

Rest :15



8 x 50 BR Swim EN2 @ 1:10

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

FRIM = An IM where freestyle is substituted for the fly leg.

The 3 x 400 FRIM was a test set that we will use for parametric training purposes.



Chris Coraggio

Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee

