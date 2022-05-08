Daily Swim Coach Workout #649

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday [4/11/22]

C2/W3

[19 days League/ 26 days CIF Final/ 34 days State Final/ 47 days Speedo Grand]

Work Phase: do all you can do Now! Nurture body and stay healthy!

4×125 [o=fr/bk dpc power catch e=fr/br dpc power hinge @2 bottom shoot+3 bobs]

10×50 kick Des from 1:05 and hold tip

all snorkel and board face down choice

200 pull free breath 5 @2:50

6×25 buoy @ ankle 1 ea+ch g3 @:30

200 pull fr/non by 50 @3:00

6×25 buoy @ ankle 1ea+same g4 @:30

500 fr @base (1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20)

5×100 IM w/Finz Des 1-5 to Max! with flips @1:30

400 fr @ base

4×100 fly/fr by 25 w flips Des g2 to g5! @1:30/1:35

300 fr @ base

3×100 bk/fr Des g3 to g5! @1:30/1:35

200 fr @ base

2×100 br/fr Des g4 to g5! @1:35/1:40

200 fr @ base

100 IM Race, blocks

PFS 8×75 flow cruz dpc w good unders