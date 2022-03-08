Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #636

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Speed and Power
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm Up
    300 Swim 3rd black
    300 kick
    300 partner pull w/7 power strokes
#A Dist
    24 x 50 :50 1 at 500p =1, 1 at 500 p, 1 G0
    2 min rest
    24 x 50 :50 1 at 500p =1, 1 at 500 p, 1 G0
    2 min rest
    2 x 50 on 2:00 all out
#B (200/100 swimmers)
    8 x
        50 :50 at G4 (200 pace+1)
        25 on :25 G0
        25 on :25 G5 (100p)
        50 on :50 G0
    2 min rest
    8 x
        50 :50 at G4 (200 pace+1)
        25 on :25 G0
        25 on :25 G5 (100p)
        50 on :50 G0
    2 min rest
    2 x 50 on 2:00 all out
100 ez

    

Coach Notes

This was a fun team set that everyone rallied in and swam tough! Swimmers were given specific strokes to swim on the fast stuff on the B level. While dist ‘A’ was all done freestyle. We named the set afterwards by our captain, Phoebe


Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

