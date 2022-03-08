Daily Swim Coach Workout #636

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up
300 Swim 3rd black
300 kick
300 partner pull w/7 power strokes
#A Dist
24 x 50 :50 1 at 500p =1, 1 at 500 p, 1 G0
2 min rest
24 x 50 :50 1 at 500p =1, 1 at 500 p, 1 G0
2 min rest
2 x 50 on 2:00 all out
#B (200/100 swimmers)
8 x
50 :50 at G4 (200 pace+1)
25 on :25 G0
25 on :25 G5 (100p)
50 on :50 G0
2 min rest
8 x
50 :50 at G4 (200 pace+1)
25 on :25 G0
25 on :25 G5 (100p)
50 on :50 G0
2 min rest
2 x 50 on 2:00 all out
100 ez
Coach Notes
This was a fun team set that everyone rallied in and swam tough! Swimmers were given specific strokes to swim on the fast stuff on the B level. While dist ‘A’ was all done freestyle. We named the set afterwards by our captain, Phoebe
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
