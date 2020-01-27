Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #52

by Dan Dingman 0

January 27th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  19-22 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  11 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

1000 (444) on 15:00

REPEAT CYCLE 2X
    2x 125s on 1:45
    -Breathe Pattern by TwentyFive: 4th/6th/8th/6th/4th
    4x 75s K/S/K on 1:15
    -Work Legs
        
12x 25s Variable Sprint on :30

REPEAT CYCLE 2X
    4x 50s Specialty on 1:15 SPRINT
    4x 75s Kick on 1:15 Threshold
    6x 25s Free Swim w/ Snorkel on :20 SPRINT
    -Work High Hand Speed
    1x 100s HR 160 on 1:10
    1x 100s HR 150 on 1:20
    2x 100s EZ on 1:45
    
3x 100s Scull on +15

Pieter Ritz
Assistant Coach- Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving, Cleveland State University

