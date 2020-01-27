Daily Swim Coach Workout #52

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1000 (444) on 15:00

REPEAT CYCLE 2X

2x 125s on 1:45

-Breathe Pattern by TwentyFive: 4th/6th/8th/6th/4th

4x 75s K/S/K on 1:15

-Work Legs



12x 25s Variable Sprint on :30

REPEAT CYCLE 2X

4x 50s Specialty on 1:15 SPRINT

4x 75s Kick on 1:15 Threshold

6x 25s Free Swim w/ Snorkel on :20 SPRINT

-Work High Hand Speed

1x 100s HR 160 on 1:10

1x 100s HR 150 on 1:20

2x 100s EZ on 1:45



3x 100s Scull on +15