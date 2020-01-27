Daily Swim Coach Workout #52

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 11 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1000 (444) on 15:00
REPEAT CYCLE 2X
2x 125s on 1:45
-Breathe Pattern by TwentyFive: 4th/6th/8th/6th/4th
4x 75s K/S/K on 1:15
-Work Legs
12x 25s Variable Sprint on :30
REPEAT CYCLE 2X
4x 50s Specialty on 1:15 SPRINT
4x 75s Kick on 1:15 Threshold
6x 25s Free Swim w/ Snorkel on :20 SPRINT
-Work High Hand Speed
1x 100s HR 160 on 1:10
1x 100s HR 150 on 1:20
2x 100s EZ on 1:45
3x 100s Scull on +15
Pieter Ritz
Assistant Coach- Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving, Cleveland State University
