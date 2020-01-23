Daily Swim Coach Workout #48

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

4 x

1 x 100 AP free swim @ 1:20 AP

1 x 300 Bld IM K / D / S @ 4:30 build breast & free des 1-4

4 x 25 fast R IM Order @ :25 4 each stroke, Think finish and breath control

Turn set

16 x 25 @ :30 des 1-4 IM order or choice work bk br turn [pick up board 2nd 25]

6 x 100 Fr AP odd @ 1:30 25 KICK ALL OUT w board 50 HUMAN 25 swim, EVEN D K D S

`2 x

1 x 25 FREE ALL OUT from DIVE walk around

1 x 50 FREE ALL Out FROM A DIVE ALL OUT

4 X 175 IM order @ 2:40 75 k fast, 50 build drill, 25 fast swim

2 x

1 x 75 FREE ALL OUT from DIVE @ 1:30

1 x 25 FREE ALL OUT FINISH @ 1:00

4 x 150 Choice of best odd build @ 2:20 50 K 100 blast easy by 12 1/2

2 x

1 x 50 ALL OUT @ 1:00 from a dive

1 x 50 ALL OUT @ 1:30 easy swim back to start end: BANK REST get moving

4 x 100 IM order @ 1:40 25 kick fast 25 drill mod 50 NS

6 x 50 @ 1:00 Best odd 1 kick fast, 1 drill swim mod, 1 all out [race pace less 2 sec]

300 easy