Daily Swim Coach Workout #454

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”M Gandhi

#Distance #MidDistStroke

300 (150 free, 150 sidekick)

6 x UW three dolphin action…

50 Back :40, :45, :50

50 Free : 40, :45, :50

6 x FLIP ALL TURNS

75 1:15, 1:25, 1:35

25 Fly drill 3-3-3 (chest press focus)

25 Karla Breast Drill (chest press, shoot arms)

25 Breast Swim Build

#Distance #MidDistStroke

100 ez

6 x #Distance

300 IM or Back 4:30 Gear 1

400 Free neg split, Descend 1-4, 4-6 5:30

6 x #MidDistStroke GEORGIA PEACHES

1 x 300 IM or Stroke, & Sprint Free Descend 1-3, 4-6 4:30,

1 x 300 AE, 5:30

6 x FINS #Distance #MidDistStroke

100 Back Kick (50 pocket (sternum to spine), 50 long UW) 1:40,

100 Swim Choice 1st 15 m G3, Last 15 M Gear 5 1:40