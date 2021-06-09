Daily Swim Coach Workout #454

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
“Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will.”M Gandhi
#Distance #MidDistStroke
300 (150 free, 150 sidekick)
6 x UW three dolphin action…
50 Back :40, :45, :50
50 Free : 40, :45, :50
6 x FLIP ALL TURNS
75 1:15, 1:25, 1:35
25 Fly drill 3-3-3 (chest press focus)
25 Karla Breast Drill (chest press, shoot arms)
25 Breast Swim Build
#Distance #MidDistStroke
100 ez
6 x #Distance
300 IM or Back 4:30 Gear 1
400 Free neg split, Descend 1-4, 4-6 5:30
6 x #MidDistStroke GEORGIA PEACHES
1 x 300 IM or Stroke, & Sprint Free Descend 1-3, 4-6 4:30,
1 x 300 AE, 5:30
6 x FINS #Distance #MidDistStroke
100 Back Kick (50 pocket (sternum to spine), 50 long UW) 1:40,
100 Swim Choice 1st 15 m G3, Last 15 M Gear 5 1:40
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
This finished out a week of capacity building.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
