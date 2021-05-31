Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #445

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  23+ years old
  • Target level:  Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner), Masters (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up
    500(75 swim, 25 scull or drill 3/7)
    200 kick
    
Pull or Swim
    1 x 100 on 1:20 or 1:30, 1:40 or 1:50
    1 x 100 on 1:15 ,1:25, 1:35 or 1:45
    1 x 100 on 1:10, 1:20, 1:30 or 1:40
    2 x 100 on 1:20 or 1:30, 1:40 or 1:50
    2 x 100 on 1:15 ,1:25, 1:35 or 1:45
    2 x 100 on 1:10, 1:20, 1:30 or 1:40
    3 x 100 on 1:20 or 1:30, 1:40 or 1:50
    3 x 100 on 1:15 ,1:25, 1:35 or 1:45
    3 x 100 on 1:10, 1:20, 1:30 or 1:40

1 x kick and swim ladder
    2 x 50 kick on 1:00 or 1:05
    2 x 50 swim on :50 or :55
    2 x 50 kick on 55 or 1:00
    2 x 50 swim on :55 or 1:00
    2 x 50 Kick on :50 or :55
    2 x 50 swim on 1:00 or 1:05
200 choice

View on commitswimming.com

Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!