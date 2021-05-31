Daily Swim Coach Workout #445

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Beginner), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

500(75 swim, 25 scull or drill 3/7)

200 kick



Pull or Swim

1 x 100 on 1:20 or 1:30, 1:40 or 1:50

1 x 100 on 1:15 ,1:25, 1:35 or 1:45

1 x 100 on 1:10, 1:20, 1:30 or 1:40

2 x 100 on 1:20 or 1:30, 1:40 or 1:50

2 x 100 on 1:15 ,1:25, 1:35 or 1:45

2 x 100 on 1:10, 1:20, 1:30 or 1:40

3 x 100 on 1:20 or 1:30, 1:40 or 1:50

3 x 100 on 1:15 ,1:25, 1:35 or 1:45

3 x 100 on 1:10, 1:20, 1:30 or 1:40

1 x kick and swim ladder

2 x 50 kick on 1:00 or 1:05

2 x 50 swim on :50 or :55

2 x 50 kick on 55 or 1:00

2 x 50 swim on :55 or 1:00

2 x 50 Kick on :50 or :55

2 x 50 swim on 1:00 or 1:05

200 choice