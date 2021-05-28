Daily Swim Coach Workout #442

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: Australia

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

16 X 50 STS +SC/TECH FOCUS BY 25’S 1:15

8 X

(SEE NOTES)

25 FAS SP :05 rest

25 SP FLY K ON BK :05 rest

25 FAS SP :05 rest

25 CH REC S

(SEE NOTES)

3 X 200 FR 2:50

4 X 100 IM 1:45

4 X 200 IM 3:30

12 X 50 FR/STROKE BY 25’S w PADS :55

