Daily Swim Coach Workout #442

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Speed and Power
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: Australia
- Course: 25 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
16 X 50 STS +SC/TECH FOCUS BY 25’S 1:15
8 X
(SEE NOTES)
25 FAS SP :05 rest
25 SP FLY K ON BK :05 rest
25 FAS SP :05 rest
25 CH REC S
(SEE NOTES)
3 X 200 FR 2:50
4 X 100 IM 1:45
4 X 200 IM 3:30
12 X 50 FR/STROKE BY 25’S w PADS :55
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
FAS – FROM A START
PETER HOWES
HEAD COACH/ADMINISTRATOR, SWIMLAND SWIM CLUB
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.