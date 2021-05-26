Daily Swim Coach Workout #440

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: Australia
- Course: 50 Meters
The Workout
SEE NOTES FOR HOW TO WRITE ON WHITEBOARD AND PACE TIMES
6 X 50 FR STS + SC 1:15
8 X 50 K FLY/IM BY 25’S 1:05
3 X 100 IM D1-3 1:40
2 X 200 FR SP 1ST 25 OF EACH 100 3:30
2000 FRIM MAX EFFORT FOR TIME
200 CH K
200 CH S TECH FOCUS
200 CH K w FINS
4 X 50 FLY w FINS :45
4 X 50 BK w FINS :40
4 X 50 BR w FINS :45 (BRwFLYK)
4 X 50 FR w FINS :35
200 CH RECOVERY
Coach Notes
STS – STEPS TO SUCCESS (WHICH INCLUDES)
FLY – 6 FLY K + 2 STROKES NO BREATH SPRINT
BK – 6 FLY K + 4 STROKES SPRINT OFF WALLS
BR – UNDER H2O PULLOUT + 3 STROKES SPRINT
FR – 6 FLY K + 3 STROKES NO BREATH SPRINT
SC – STROKE COUNT (GOAL 8-FLY+BR, 12-FR+BK)
D1-3 – DESCEND 1-3
