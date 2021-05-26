Daily Swim Coach Workout #440

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: Australia

Course: 50 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

SEE NOTES FOR HOW TO WRITE ON WHITEBOARD AND PACE TIMES



6 X 50 FR STS + SC 1:15

8 X 50 K FLY/IM BY 25’S 1:05

3 X 100 IM D1-3 1:40

2 X 200 FR SP 1ST 25 OF EACH 100 3:30

2000 FRIM MAX EFFORT FOR TIME

200 CH K

200 CH S TECH FOCUS

200 CH K w FINS

4 X 50 FLY w FINS :45

4 X 50 BK w FINS :40

4 X 50 BR w FINS :45 (BRwFLYK)

4 X 50 FR w FINS :35

200 CH RECOVERY