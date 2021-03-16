Daily Swim Coach Workout #375

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 9 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Pre Swim Overview: ‘Belly Button To Spine’ &’ Kinetic Energy’ Focus
Warm Up
300 Choice
3 x BBTS
50 sidekick
50 pocket back (sternum to spine)
50 pocket fly
50 Rhythm Scull
3 x
25 5th gear/smooth by 12..5 :30
25 smooth/5th gear by 12.5 :30
25 Build to 5th gear :30
25 Best Drill :30
Main Speed
1 x 200 Free (BT plus 20 as starting point) 3:00 Descend 200’s 1-4
1 x 200 recovery AE 4:00
1 x 200 Free Faster 4:00
2 x 100 Breast Gear 2:00
1 x 200 recovery AE 4:00
1 x 200 Free Faster Yet 4:00
2 x 100 Breast or Fly Faster 2:00
4 x 50 Back 1:00 Fast
1 x 200 recovery AE 4:00
1 x 200 Free Fastest 4:00
2 x 100 Breast Faster 2:00
4 x 50 Back 1:00 Fast
8 x 25 Fly FAST :40
1 x 200 recovery AE
Fins – Body alignment stroke rhythm- BBTS, No Neck Wrinkles
4 x 100 choice 1:30, 1:40
3 x 100 kick 1:30, 1:40
2 x 100 choice 1:30, 1:40
1 x 100 kick
Coach Notes
BBTS= Belly Button To Spine.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
