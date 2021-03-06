Daily Swim Coach Workout #365

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: Elite International Level

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Aquec 7x

200 L rest 10′

100 E rest 20′

* [1=bb , 2=pb , 3=bb , 4=pb/p , 5=bb , 6=nc , 7=bb]



Aeróbio Progressivo – Set 1

3×200 Br L pb/p – dps cd 2:50 (A2)

3×200 Pr EE bb cd 3:00 (A3)

1:00 rest

12×50 L cd 0:50 (B1)

100 EE rec



Aeróbio Progressivo – Set 2

3×200 E cd 3:15 (A2)

6×100 Pr E1 cd 1:45 (A3)

1:00 rest

12×50 E1 cd 0:50 (B1)

100 EE rec

* [M faz 25M/25C e B faz 25B/25L no B1]



Rec

200 EE bb

