Daily Swim Coach Workout #365

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Aquec 7x
    200 L rest 10′
    100 E rest 20′
* [1=bb , 2=pb , 3=bb , 4=pb/p , 5=bb , 6=nc , 7=bb]
    
Aeróbio Progressivo – Set 1
    3×200 Br L pb/p – dps cd 2:50 (A2)
    3×200 Pr EE bb cd 3:00 (A3)
    1:00 rest
    12×50 L cd 0:50 (B1)
    100 EE rec
    
Aeróbio Progressivo – Set 2
    3×200 E cd 3:15 (A2)
    6×100 Pr E1 cd 1:45 (A3)
    1:00 rest
    12×50 E1 cd 0:50 (B1)
    100 EE rec
* [M faz 25M/25C e B faz 25B/25L no B1]
    
Rec
    200 EE bb
    

Miguel Frischknecht
Head coach, Sport Algés e Dafundo

