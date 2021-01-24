Daily Swim Coach Workout #347

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
Warm Up:
400 yoyo
6×50 @ 1:05 odds- free/evens- back kick/drill/swim
Underwater Work: 1/2 and 1/2
7×50 @ 1:00 w/fins free 25 swim/25 kick
4×50 @ 1:00 w/fins back 25 swim/25 kick
Kick Set: Repeat 2x
200 @ 4:00 IM w/board
150 @ 3:00 50 back/50 breast/50 free w/board
100 @ 2:00 50 breast/50 free w/board
50 @ 1:00 free w/board desc 1&2
Back Half Swim:
4×225 @ 4:00 odds- free/evens- choice (150 build/50 cruise/25 SPRINT)
7×50 @ 1:00 choice desc. (PB+7, +6,…+1)
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
yoyo- you’re on your own, meaning they can work on whatever they want as long as it adds up to 400 yards within the warm up time.
Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.