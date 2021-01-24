Daily Swim Coach Workout #347

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Warm Up:

400 yoyo

6×50 @ 1:05 odds- free/evens- back kick/drill/swim

Underwater Work: 1/2 and 1/2

7×50 @ 1:00 w/fins free 25 swim/25 kick

4×50 @ 1:00 w/fins back 25 swim/25 kick

Kick Set: Repeat 2x

200 @ 4:00 IM w/board

150 @ 3:00 50 back/50 breast/50 free w/board

100 @ 2:00 50 breast/50 free w/board

50 @ 1:00 free w/board desc 1&2



Back Half Swim:

4×225 @ 4:00 odds- free/evens- choice (150 build/50 cruise/25 SPRINT)

7×50 @ 1:00 choice desc. (PB+7, +6,…+1)

yoyo- you’re on your own, meaning they can work on whatever they want as long as it adds up to 400 yards within the warm up time.



Trevor Rill

Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming

