Daily Swim Coach Workout #347

by Dan Dingman 1

February 14th, 2021 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

Warm Up:
    500 yoyo
    8×25 @ :30 1/2 and 1/2 (odds- free/evens- back) w/fins

Underwater Work:
    16×50 @ 1:00 25 fly kick- rotate per round/25 free swim (every 4th back)
    8×25 breast @ :35 25 double pull-out/25 kick on back

Main Set: 4x IM order
    1×25 @ :30 kick
    1×50 @ 1:00 25 kick/25 drill
    1×75 @ 1:30 25 kick/25 drill/25 swim
    1×50 @ 1:00 25 drill/25 swim
    1×25 @ :30 swim RACE

SPRINT Work: 2x
    3×100 @ 1:30 free desc.
    8×25 @ :30 IM order RACE

Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming

DistanceSwimmer
1 hour ago

Lol can you please explain why the numbers restarted?

