Daily Swim Coach Workout #347

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm Up:
500 yoyo
8×25 @ :30 1/2 and 1/2 (odds- free/evens- back) w/fins
Underwater Work:
16×50 @ 1:00 25 fly kick- rotate per round/25 free swim (every 4th back)
8×25 breast @ :35 25 double pull-out/25 kick on back
Main Set: 4x IM order
1×25 @ :30 kick
1×50 @ 1:00 25 kick/25 drill
1×75 @ 1:30 25 kick/25 drill/25 swim
1×50 @ 1:00 25 drill/25 swim
1×25 @ :30 swim RACE
SPRINT Work: 2x
3×100 @ 1:30 free desc.
8×25 @ :30 IM order RACE
Trevor Rill
Assistant Head Coach, JCC Swimming
