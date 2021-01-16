Daily Swim Coach Workout #339

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up:

600 yoyo

4×100 IM order (25 kick/50 drill/25 swim)

Kick Work: Repeat 6x (fly/back/breast/free/IM/choice)

1×250 @ 5:00 (100 free/100 stroke/free by 25/50 free kick w/board)

1×100 @ 2:00 (50 stroke kick/50 stroke swim)

Keep the strokes long and strong: Repeat 5x (fly/back/breast/free/IM)

1×50 @ 1:00 stroke kick

1×100 @ 2:00 stroke (50 kick/50 pull)

1×150 @ 3:00 stroke (50 kick/50 pull/50 swim)

Dive Work/Filming