Daily Swim Coach Workout #323

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

300 swim

50 scull

300 kick

50 scull

300 pull

50 scull

Main Set -Dist Free (see notes for PVK option)

3 x (B: x2)

200 Free 2:45 BC3 (B:3:15)

200 3:00 alternate 25 drill your stroke (notes) fast, 25 drill smooth (3:30)

200 3:15 alternate 25 IMO Swim fast/25 Free (3:45)

100 2:30 kick or smooth swim (2:30)

3 x

100 Free 1:20 BC3 (1:40)

100 IM 1:30 (swim a different fast 25 on each 1:50)

100 1:40 Alternate 25 Drill (notes)your stroke fast, 25 drill smooth (2:00)

100 2:30 kick or smooth swim (2;30)

3 x

50 Drill (notes) Your Stroke Build 1:00

50 side kick 1:00

50 Drill 1/7 Free 1:00

50 choice 1:00

2 x

25 fast your stroke :30

25 fast free :30

25 fast kick free :30

2 x

25 fast your stroke :35

25 fast free :35

25 fast kick free :35

2 x

25 fast your stroke :40

25 fast free :40

25 fast kick free :40

400 choice



