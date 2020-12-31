Daily Swim Coach Workout #323

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
300 swim
50 scull
300 kick
50 scull
300 pull
50 scull
Main Set -Dist Free (see notes for PVK option)
3 x (B: x2)
200 Free 2:45 BC3 (B:3:15)
200 3:00 alternate 25 drill your stroke (notes) fast, 25 drill smooth (3:30)
200 3:15 alternate 25 IMO Swim fast/25 Free (3:45)
100 2:30 kick or smooth swim (2:30)
3 x
100 Free 1:20 BC3 (1:40)
100 IM 1:30 (swim a different fast 25 on each 1:50)
100 1:40 Alternate 25 Drill (notes)your stroke fast, 25 drill smooth (2:00)
100 2:30 kick or smooth swim (2;30)
3 x
50 Drill (notes) Your Stroke Build 1:00
50 side kick 1:00
50 Drill 1/7 Free 1:00
50 choice 1:00
2 x
25 fast your stroke :30
25 fast free :30
25 fast kick free :30
2 x
25 fast your stroke :35
25 fast free :35
25 fast kick free :35
2 x
25 fast your stroke :40
25 fast free :40
25 fast kick free :40
400 choice
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
I’m not sure if the notes get delivered with this but it outlines the drills (Fly=4k1p, Back 3-3-6, Brt=2k1p, Free 1/7) and the distance option of a PVK set 3 x 400, 3×200, 3×100, 2 x 400, 2×200,2×100, 1×400,1×200 and 1x 100, on a descending interval before joining up with the IM/stroke crew on the 50’s.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
