Daily Swim Coach Workout #319

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

3 x

75 swim – finger tips vertical

25 scull – finger tips vertical

2 x

100 kick

200 pull BC 3

Main

6 x 75 1st Gear 1:00, 1:10, 1:20, 1:30

4 x 75 2nd Gear 1:10, 1:20, 1:30, 1:40

2 x 75 3rd Gear 1:20, 1:30, 1:40, 1:50

4 x 75 1st gear 1:10, 1:20, 1:30, 1:40

6 x

75 4th gear 1:00, 1:10, 1:20, 1:30

75 Recovery 2:00, 2:10, 2:20, 2:30