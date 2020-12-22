Daily Swim Coach Workout #314

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: Canada
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
200 free w Head pad, fins
200 IM Dr SA
4x
50 scull (25 Feet 1st, sit) on 1:40
50 scull IMO on 1:20 w buoy
8x 100 Free on 1:30 (D1-8 start @ 1/2 200+15, Grab pads)
10x
50 stroke Kick
50 ch kick on 2:30
7x 200 Free on 3:10 ( D1-7, start @ Double 1/2 200+15)
600 Br w fins paddles – 3rd gear
5x 50 free on 1:30 fins -5th gear
Scott Faithfull
Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB)
