Daily Swim Coach Workout #314

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: Canada

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

200 free w Head pad, fins

200 IM Dr SA

4x

50 scull (25 Feet 1st, sit) on 1:40

50 scull IMO on 1:20 w buoy

8x 100 Free on 1:30 (D1-8 start @ 1/2 200+15, Grab pads)



10x

50 stroke Kick

50 ch kick on 2:30



7x 200 Free on 3:10 ( D1-7, start @ Double 1/2 200+15)

600 Br w fins paddles – 3rd gear

5x 50 free on 1:30 fins -5th gear