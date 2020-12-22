Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #314

December 22nd, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  5 weeks
  • Team Location:  Canada
  • Course:  25 Meters
The Workout

200 free w Head pad, fins
200 IM Dr SA

4x
    50 scull (25 Feet 1st, sit) on 1:40
    50 scull IMO on 1:20 w buoy

8x 100 Free on 1:30 (D1-8 start @ 1/2 200+15, Grab pads)
    
10x
    50 stroke Kick
    50 ch kick on 2:30
    
7x 200 Free on 3:10 ( D1-7, start @ Double 1/2 200+15)

600 Br w fins paddles – 3rd gear

5x 50 free on 1:30 fins -5th gear

View on commitswimming.com

Scott Faithfull
Head Coach, Nepean Kanata Barracudas (NKB)

