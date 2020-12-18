Daily Swim Coach Workout #310

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday AM [11/16/20]

C9/W2

[18 Days/25 Days out of Champs!]

Believe in yoursef and your potential!

Visualize the Races you want to perform!

Prepare! Plan!

4×125 fr/bk dpc 4 dolphins ea wall @1:50

5×50 drop breath pads @:55

PF 5×100 [r/l/power catch switch/best b/o]@1:35

5×50 drop breath pads @:55

2x

4×50 kick [email protected]:55

4×50 k/s D1-4 @:50

2×75 pull B g3-4-5 @1:15

4×50 PP @:50

100 form rebuild k-sc-d-sw

2×75 Max Race Velocity @2:00 1fr/1ch

4×25 recovery

10×50 flow @:40