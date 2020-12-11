Daily Swim Coach Workout #303

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
2 Hour – SCM – 4 swimmers big loop swimming in 2 lanes
warm-up
1×600 swim
3x
1×50 kick loose build @1:10
2×25 choice drill @35
2×50 choice EN1 @55
6×25 choice to prepare @40
30×50 EN3 – FAST @1:10
6×50 easy @1:00
8×50 back 10k1p – efficient strokes – great catch @1:05
3x
4×50 back w/paddles – smooth strokes @55
6×25 back w/paddles – FAST @35
8x
1×25 easy free pull w/B+S+P @40
1×50 EN3 – FAST free pull w/B+S+P [remove B to add to strength [email protected]:00
1×200 easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
EN3=VO2 MAX – ratio 1 work/1 rest
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
