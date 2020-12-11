Daily Swim Coach Workout #303

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 5 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

2 Hour – SCM – 4 swimmers big loop swimming in 2 lanes

warm-up

1×600 swim

3x

1×50 kick loose build @1:10

2×25 choice drill @35

2×50 choice EN1 @55

6×25 choice to prepare @40

30×50 EN3 – FAST @1:10

6×50 easy @1:00

8×50 back 10k1p – efficient strokes – great catch @1:05

3x

4×50 back w/paddles – smooth strokes @55

6×25 back w/paddles – FAST @35

8x

1×25 easy free pull w/B+S+P @40

1×50 EN3 – FAST free pull w/B+S+P [remove B to add to strength [email protected]:00

1×200 easy