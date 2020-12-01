Daily Swim Coach Workout #293

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

4 x 200 Free, Choice Kick, IM Drill, Pull

8 x 50 Free Drill/Swim 1:00

6 x 50 Breast or Back Drill/Swim 1:00

Rest 2:00

4x 1:00

3 Muscle – ups

25 Blast Choice (12 ½, mid pool turn, 12 ½ back to block)

3 Muscle – ups

200 Recovery

Rest 2:00

4x 1:00

12 ½ Choice Mid pool dead float blast to block

5 Muscle – ups

25 Choice Max speed



Rest 2:00

1 x 50 Free @ :50

1 x 50 IM (FLY) @ 1:05

1 x 100 Free @ 1:30

1 x 100 IM (FLY, BK) @ 1:50

1 x 150 Free @ 2:15

1 x 150 IM (FLY, BK, BR) 2:45

1 x 200 Free @ 3:20

1 x 200 IM (FLY, BK, BR, FR) 4:15

Rest 2:00

12 x 25 Choice Kick :35

Rest 2:00

6 x 50 Fast w/ Paddles 1:00

300 Pull 5:00

6 x 50 Smooth