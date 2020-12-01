Daily Swim Coach Workout #293

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
4 x 200 Free, Choice Kick, IM Drill, Pull
8 x 50 Free Drill/Swim 1:00
6 x 50 Breast or Back Drill/Swim 1:00
Rest 2:00
4x 1:00
3 Muscle – ups
25 Blast Choice (12 ½, mid pool turn, 12 ½ back to block)
3 Muscle – ups
200 Recovery
Rest 2:00
4x 1:00
12 ½ Choice Mid pool dead float blast to block
5 Muscle – ups
25 Choice Max speed
Rest 2:00
1 x 50 Free @ :50
1 x 50 IM (FLY) @ 1:05
1 x 100 Free @ 1:30
1 x 100 IM (FLY, BK) @ 1:50
1 x 150 Free @ 2:15
1 x 150 IM (FLY, BK, BR) 2:45
1 x 200 Free @ 3:20
1 x 200 IM (FLY, BK, BR, FR) 4:15
Rest 2:00
12 x 25 Choice Kick :35
Rest 2:00
6 x 50 Fast w/ Paddles 1:00
300 Pull 5:00
6 x 50 Smooth
Ryne Drogemuller
Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club
