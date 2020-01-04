Daily Swim Coach Workout #29

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

warm-up

1×800 swim

1x

1×800 NS @9:20[1:10]/9:40[1:12]

2×200 EN1 @2:20/2:30

2×800 NS @9:00/9:30

2×200 EN1 @2:20/2:30

3×800 NS @8:40[1:05]/9:20[1:10]

2×200 EN1 @2:20/2:30

4x

3×125 EN1 free @1:30

3×150 EN2 free – desc. by [email protected]:45/1:40/1:35/1:35

1×25 choice sprint @40

1×100 easy