Daily Swim Coach Workout #283

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

500 (75 swim, 25 drill or scull)

Main – Pick a short rest swim interval for an aerobic challenge

5 x

1 x75 Kick on 1:30

3 x 75 swim on 1:00 (or 1:05, 1:10, 1:15, 1:20..)

Main – Part two

5 x

1 x 50 swim no free :50, :55 or 1:00

1 x 200 Paddle or Pull 2:50 or 3:00, 3:10, 3:20,3:30 … (25 smooth, build)

2 x 25 swim fast your stroke on :30, :35 or :40

