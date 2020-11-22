Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #283

by Dan Dingman 0

November 21st, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  23+ years old
  • Target level:  Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  3 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up
    500 (75 swim, 25 drill or scull)

Main – Pick a short rest swim interval for an aerobic challenge
    5 x
        1 x75 Kick on 1:30
        3 x 75 swim on 1:00 (or 1:05, 1:10, 1:15, 1:20..)
Main – Part two
    5 x
        1 x 50 swim no free :50, :55 or 1:00
        1 x 200 Paddle or Pull 2:50 or 3:00, 3:10, 3:20,3:30 … (25 smooth, build)
        2 x 25 swim fast your stroke on :30, :35 or :40
Happy New Year!

View on commitswimming.com

Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy

