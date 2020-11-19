Daily Swim Coach Workout #281

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
4 x 200 (Free, Choice Kick, IM Drill, Free Pull)
4 x 100 Free (50 Drill 50 Swim) 1:40
12 x 25 Stroke :35 Odd Smooth Even Fast
#Freestyle #Seniors
4x
1 x 25 Free Sprint :50
2 x 50 Free Threshold :50
1 x 25 Free Sprint :50
2 x 50 Free Threshold :50
1 x 25 Free Sprint :50
2 x 50 Free Threshold :50
1 x 25 Free Sprint :50
2 x 50 Free Threshold :50
Rest 1:00
#Breaststroke #Freshmen
4x
1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40
2 x 50 Breaststroke DPS 1:15
1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40
2 x 50 Breaststroke DPS 1:15
1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40
2 x 50 Breaststroke DPS 1:15
1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40
Rest 1:00
#Fly #Juniors
4x
1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45
2 x 50 Fly 1:05
1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45
2 x 50 Fly 1:05
1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45
2 x 50 Fly 1:05
1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45
Rest 2:00
#Backstroke #sophmores
4x
1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35
2 x 50 Backstroke Sprint 1:10
1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35
2 x 50 Backstroke Sprint 1:10
1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35
2 x 50 Backstroke Sprint 1:10
1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35
Rest 1:00
10 x 25 Free Turns 1:00
10 x 25 Stroke Turns 1:00
10 x 25 Choice Starts 1:00
Ryne Drogemuller
Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club
