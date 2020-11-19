Daily Swim Coach Workout #281

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

4 x 200 (Free, Choice Kick, IM Drill, Free Pull)

4 x 100 Free (50 Drill 50 Swim) 1:40

12 x 25 Stroke :35 Odd Smooth Even Fast

#Freestyle #Seniors

4x

1 x 25 Free Sprint :50

2 x 50 Free Threshold :50

1 x 25 Free Sprint :50

2 x 50 Free Threshold :50

1 x 25 Free Sprint :50

2 x 50 Free Threshold :50

1 x 25 Free Sprint :50

2 x 50 Free Threshold :50

Rest 1:00

#Breaststroke #Freshmen

4x

1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40

2 x 50 Breaststroke DPS 1:15

1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40

2 x 50 Breaststroke DPS 1:15

1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40

2 x 50 Breaststroke DPS 1:15

1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40

Rest 1:00

#Fly #Juniors

4x

1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45

2 x 50 Fly 1:05

1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45

2 x 50 Fly 1:05

1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45

2 x 50 Fly 1:05

1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45

Rest 2:00

#Backstroke #sophmores

4x

1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35

2 x 50 Backstroke Sprint 1:10

1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35

2 x 50 Backstroke Sprint 1:10

1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35

2 x 50 Backstroke Sprint 1:10

1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35

Rest 1:00



10 x 25 Free Turns 1:00

10 x 25 Stroke Turns 1:00

10 x 25 Choice Starts 1:00