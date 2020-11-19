Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #281

by Dan Dingman 0

November 19th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  1 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
The Workout

4 x 200 (Free, Choice Kick, IM Drill, Free Pull)
4 x 100 Free (50 Drill 50 Swim) 1:40
12 x 25 Stroke :35 Odd Smooth Even Fast

#Freestyle #Seniors
    4x
        1 x 25 Free Sprint :50
        2 x 50 Free Threshold :50
        1 x 25 Free Sprint :50
        2 x 50 Free Threshold :50
        1 x 25 Free Sprint :50
        2 x 50 Free Threshold :50
        1 x 25 Free Sprint :50
        2 x 50 Free Threshold :50
        Rest 1:00

#Breaststroke #Freshmen
    4x
        1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40
        2 x 50 Breaststroke DPS 1:15
        1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40
        2 x 50 Breaststroke DPS 1:15
        1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40
        2 x 50 Breaststroke DPS 1:15
        1 x 25 Breaststroke Sprint :40
        Rest 1:00
#Fly #Juniors
    4x
        1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45
        2 x 50 Fly 1:05
        1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45
        2 x 50 Fly 1:05
        1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45
        2 x 50 Fly 1:05
        1 x 25 Fly Sprint :45
        Rest 2:00
#Backstroke #sophmores
    4x
        1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35
        2 x 50 Backstroke Sprint 1:10
        1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35
        2 x 50 Backstroke Sprint 1:10
        1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35
        2 x 50 Backstroke Sprint 1:10
        1 x 25 Backstroke Flag Count :35
        Rest 1:00
    
10 x 25 Free Turns 1:00
10 x 25 Stroke Turns 1:00
10 x 25 Choice Starts 1:00

Ryne Drogemuller
Head Site Coach, Aqua Swim Club

0
