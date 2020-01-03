Daily Swim Coach Workout #28

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm up

300 Drill Focus on finger tips down at the catch and pinky out first at the exit of each stroke

300 50 Back or Breast, 50 side kick

300 – Stroke tech – Catch DEMO Snorkel and fins needed. 50 of catch only, 50 of 1/2 catch 1/2 swim.







4 x Speed

1 x 50 kick on :45 Fast – last 10 yards must be flutter.

1 x 25 Swim on :30 3rd Black Line breakout Free, with a three stroke finish.

1 x 25 on :30 Breakout Correct and 3 strokes fast.

1 x 25 on :45 Smooth Breakout, choice swim

4 x Main Aerobic 150’s Swim or paddle – keep breathing side stroke from going shallow.

1 x 150 on 1:55, 2:05, 2:20, 2:35,(or 125’s with C)

1 x 150 on 1:50, 2:00, 2:15, 2:30,

1 x 150 on 1:45, 1:55, 2:10, 2:25

LD 200 AE

BEAT THE TOP

10 x 50 fly 1:01 start at :24 end at 33 (27 to make)

1 Min rest

10 x 50 Back 1:01 start at :24 end at 33 (27 to make)

1 min rest,

10 x 50 Breast 1:01 start at 19 end at 26 (32 to make)

1 min rest

10 x 50 Free 1:01 – start at 27, end after 36 (24 to make)

100 ez

