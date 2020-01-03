Daily Swim Coach Workout #28

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 2 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
300 Drill Focus on finger tips down at the catch and pinky out first at the exit of each stroke
300 50 Back or Breast, 50 side kick
300 – Stroke tech – Catch DEMO Snorkel and fins needed. 50 of catch only, 50 of 1/2 catch 1/2 swim.
4 x Speed
1 x 50 kick on :45 Fast – last 10 yards must be flutter.
1 x 25 Swim on :30 3rd Black Line breakout Free, with a three stroke finish.
1 x 25 on :30 Breakout Correct and 3 strokes fast.
1 x 25 on :45 Smooth Breakout, choice swim
4 x Main Aerobic 150’s Swim or paddle – keep breathing side stroke from going shallow.
1 x 150 on 1:55, 2:05, 2:20, 2:35,(or 125’s with C)
1 x 150 on 1:50, 2:00, 2:15, 2:30,
1 x 150 on 1:45, 1:55, 2:10, 2:25
LD 200 AE
BEAT THE TOP
10 x 50 fly 1:01 start at :24 end at 33 (27 to make)
1 Min rest
10 x 50 Back 1:01 start at :24 end at 33 (27 to make)
1 min rest,
10 x 50 Breast 1:01 start at 19 end at 26 (32 to make)
1 min rest
10 x 50 Free 1:01 – start at 27, end after 36 (24 to make)
100 ez
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Beat The Top – swimmers begin on the set time and have to swim fast enough to make it in by 00 ‘The Top.’ We count OO as making it, though you can adjust to 59. Times can be adjusted to begin at a number that challenges your team.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
