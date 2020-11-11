Daily Swim Coach Workout #273

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
* Training Short Course Meters
* Swimming 4 swimmers in 2 lanes. Concerned about concussions so we do short bits of backstroke. Swimmers need to cross over lanes and they tend to get disoriented. If back is longer than 25, the swimmers are in 1 lane to themselves.
* Preparing for open water race.
* 3 hour Practice. 10 min. break
warm-up
1×200 swim
1x
4×25 back drill @35
2×150 free @2:30
4×25 back build @35
2×150 fly/free/br/free/ch./free @2:30
20×300 Negative Split – free [email protected]:50/4:10 [email protected]:40/4:00 [email protected]:30/3:50
10 min. break
2x
4×25 Br pull w/flutter kick fins and paddles @35
3×150 EN1 free w/fins and paddles @2:10 – recovery
4×25 fly build sprint w/epic under water @35 fins
3×150 EN1 free w/fins and paddles @2:10 – recovery
1x
4×250 EN1 NS free @3:20
4×200 EN1 NS free @2:40
4×150 EN1 NS free @2:00
4×100 EN1 NS free @1:20
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
We are training 1 hour a night or in the morning each day. Saturday morning is the time when we can have extended practice time.
Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team
