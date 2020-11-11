Daily Swim Coach Workout #273

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 3 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

* Training Short Course Meters

* Swimming 4 swimmers in 2 lanes. Concerned about concussions so we do short bits of backstroke. Swimmers need to cross over lanes and they tend to get disoriented. If back is longer than 25, the swimmers are in 1 lane to themselves.

* Preparing for open water race.

* 3 hour Practice. 10 min. break

warm-up

1×200 swim

1x

4×25 back drill @35

2×150 free @2:30

4×25 back build @35

2×150 fly/free/br/free/ch./free @2:30

20×300 Negative Split – free [email protected]:50/4:10 [email protected]:40/4:00 [email protected]:30/3:50

10 min. break

2x

4×25 Br pull w/flutter kick fins and paddles @35

3×150 EN1 free w/fins and paddles @2:10 – recovery

4×25 fly build sprint w/epic under water @35 fins

3×150 EN1 free w/fins and paddles @2:10 – recovery

1x

4×250 EN1 NS free @3:20

4×200 EN1 NS free @2:40

4×150 EN1 NS free @2:00

4×100 EN1 NS free @1:20

