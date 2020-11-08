Daily Swim Coach Workout #270

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

The Workout

WU:

5:00 swim

4:00 kick

3:00 drill

2:00 stroke

1:00 fast

MS1:

#Distance

2 x

6:00 swim (fast)

0:30 rest

4 x 25 min sts @ :40

5:00 swim (fast)

0:30 rest

4 x 25 min sts @ :40

4:00 swim (decent)

0:30 rest

4 x 25 min sts @ :40

3:00 swim (decent)

0:30 rest

4 x 25 min sts @ :40

2:00 swim (decent)

0:30 rest

4 x 25 min sts @ :40

1:00 swim (decent)

0:30 rest

4 x 25 min sts @ :40

#Stroke

8 x 125 @ 2:30 (fr st fr st fr)

10 x 50 st k @ 1:10

6 x 150 @ 2:45 (st fr st)

8 x 50 fr k @ 1:10

4 x 200 @ 3:30 (75 st, 125 fr)

6 x 50 st k @ 1:10



#Sprint #General

12 x 50 @ 1:00 (sprint med) [rotate 1/2 length sprint]

Rest 1:00

10 x 100 @ 2:00 (swim kick kick swim) (ez fast) [fast on kicking]

Rest 1:00

8 x 50 @ 1:30 (race) [full effort – push through the wall]

Rest 1:00

6 x 100 @ 2:00 (fast med) [odds fast effort, evens normal swimming]

Rest 1:00

4 x 50 @ 1:00 (sprint ez) [breakouts]

Rest 1:00

2 x 100 @ 2:00 (fast) [good effort]

Rest 1:00

1 x 300 pull

CD:

4 x 50 ez fr (hold same time)

[Distance 5200; 196]

[Sprint/General 4250yds; 168]

[Stroke 5100yds; 150]

