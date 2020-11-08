Daily Swim Coach Workout #270

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
WU:
5:00 swim
4:00 kick
3:00 drill
2:00 stroke
1:00 fast
MS1:
#Distance
2 x
6:00 swim (fast)
0:30 rest
4 x 25 min sts @ :40
5:00 swim (fast)
0:30 rest
4 x 25 min sts @ :40
4:00 swim (decent)
0:30 rest
4 x 25 min sts @ :40
3:00 swim (decent)
0:30 rest
4 x 25 min sts @ :40
2:00 swim (decent)
0:30 rest
4 x 25 min sts @ :40
1:00 swim (decent)
0:30 rest
4 x 25 min sts @ :40
#Stroke
8 x 125 @ 2:30 (fr st fr st fr)
10 x 50 st k @ 1:10
6 x 150 @ 2:45 (st fr st)
8 x 50 fr k @ 1:10
4 x 200 @ 3:30 (75 st, 125 fr)
6 x 50 st k @ 1:10
#Sprint #General
12 x 50 @ 1:00 (sprint med) [rotate 1/2 length sprint]
Rest 1:00
10 x 100 @ 2:00 (swim kick kick swim) (ez fast) [fast on kicking]
Rest 1:00
8 x 50 @ 1:30 (race) [full effort – push through the wall]
Rest 1:00
6 x 100 @ 2:00 (fast med) [odds fast effort, evens normal swimming]
Rest 1:00
4 x 50 @ 1:00 (sprint ez) [breakouts]
Rest 1:00
2 x 100 @ 2:00 (fast) [good effort]
Rest 1:00
1 x 300 pull
CD:
4 x 50 ez fr (hold same time)
[Distance 5200; 196]
[Sprint/General 4250yds; 168]
[Stroke 5100yds; 150]
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
Min Sts (minimum strokes, holding stroke count)
Chris Mann
Varsity Head Coach, Boone High School Toreadors
