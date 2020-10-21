Daily Swim Coach Workout #252

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
Warm Up
500 Swim @ 7:00
3 x 100 Pull @ 1:25
4 x 50 Kick Fins @ :45
50 Easy @ 1:00
Pre Main
4 x 75 IM @ 1:20
Odd: Fly, Back, Breast
Even: Back, Breas, Free
50 Easy @ 1:00
Main Set
2 x
3 x 100 Free Pull Moderate @ 1:25
1 x 100 Pull Fast @ 1:25
Rest 1:00
2 x
3 x 50 Free Pull Moderate @ :45
1 x 50 Pull Fast @ :45
Rest 1:00
Sprint Set
8 x 25 Swim Fins Fast @ :30
Add On Set
8 x 75 Paddles/Fins/Snorkel @ 1:05
8 x 25 Paddles/Fins/Snorkel @ :30
Cool Down
400 Swim Paddles/Fins @ 5:00
Mike Gadzinski
Head Coach, SJ Masters
