Daily Swim Coach Workout #252

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 23+ years old

Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 10 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

Warm Up

500 Swim @ 7:00

3 x 100 Pull @ 1:25

4 x 50 Kick Fins @ :45

50 Easy @ 1:00



Pre Main

4 x 75 IM @ 1:20

Odd: Fly, Back, Breast

Even: Back, Breas, Free



50 Easy @ 1:00



Main Set

2 x

3 x 100 Free Pull Moderate @ 1:25

1 x 100 Pull Fast @ 1:25

Rest 1:00

2 x

3 x 50 Free Pull Moderate @ :45

1 x 50 Pull Fast @ :45

Rest 1:00

Sprint Set

8 x 25 Swim Fins Fast @ :30



Add On Set

8 x 75 Paddles/Fins/Snorkel @ 1:05

8 x 25 Paddles/Fins/Snorkel @ :30



Cool Down

400 Swim Paddles/Fins @ 5:00

