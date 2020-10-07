Daily Swim Coach Workout #238

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 23+ years old
- Target level: Masters (Intermediate), Masters (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 15 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm up
200 choice
150 scull
100 (25 rt arm, lt arm)
5 x
50 Kick 1:00
50 no free swim 1:00
Main Paddle,Pull or Fin Work: Stroke Tech Work On All
1 x 200 3:00 3:10 3:20 3:30
1 x 200 2:55 3:05 3:15 3:25
1 x 200 3:05 3:15 3:25 3:35
1 x 200 2:50 3:00 3:10 3:20
1 x 200 3:10 3:20 3:30 3:40
1 x 200 2:45 2:55 3:05 3;15
1 x 200 3:15 3:25 3:35 3:45
1 x 200 2:40 2:50 3:00 3:10
1 x 200 3:20 3:30 3:40 3:50
1 x 200 2:35 2:45 2:55 3:05
1 x 200 loosen down
Coach Notes
Main set focus: on pinky lift at the the start of the recovery and to keep the pinky feeling the catch/anchor of the start of each stroke.
Mark Noetzel
Head Coach, Academy Swim Club Hawaii – Hawaii Preparatory Academy
