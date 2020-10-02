Daily Swim Coach Workout #233

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 14 weeks

Team Location: Australia

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

200 fs @1:45

100 fs/bs

100 fs/bs

100 fs/bf

100 fs/fs

4×100 kick/swim @2:00

4×50 20hvo/30ez @60

Kick

50 sp

50 ez

100 sp

200 ez

200 sp

100 ez

800 pull 4-6-8

8×100 @ 1:30 Dr fins im

600 pull dec

2×300 @4:30 at

400 @ 6 mvo2

8×50 @ 1:00 dr fins

200 drill fins

4×50 @ 1 kick

8×50 drill