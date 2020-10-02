Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #233

by Dan Dingman 0

October 02nd, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  14 weeks
  • Team Location:  Australia
  • Course:  25 Meters
The Workout

200 fs @1:45
100 fs/bs
100 fs/bs
100 fs/bf
100 fs/fs
4×100 kick/swim @2:00
4×50 20hvo/30ez @60

Kick
    50 sp
    50 ez
    100 sp
    200 ez
    200 sp
    100 ez

800 pull 4-6-8
8×100 @ 1:30 Dr fins im
600 pull dec
2×300 @4:30 at
400 @ 6 mvo2
8×50 @ 1:00 dr fins
200 drill fins
4×50 @ 1 kick

8×50 drill

Coach Notes

4-6-8 strokes per breath

at=threshold


victor Mancilla
Head Coach, Kiama Swimming

