Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #228

by Dan Dingman 0

September 27th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old, 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Advanced), Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level, Masters (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  10 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  25 Yards
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

warm-up
    1×800 swim
2x
    2×200 choice EN1 kick @3:45
    2×75 choice FAST kick @1:15
    2×200 choice EN1 kick @3:45
    4×25 choice FAST kick @35
2x
    1×200 EN1 FRIM @3:00
    1×100 choice kick FAST @1:40
    1×200 EN1 IM @3:00
    1×100 choice kick FAST @1:40
    1×200 EN1 back @3:00
    1×100 choice kick FAST @1:40
12×25 2- epic under water / 1- fly or BR sprint @40

View on commitswimming.com

Rick Guenther
Head Coach, Corvallis Aquatic Team

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!