Daily Swim Coach Workout #213

Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 19-22 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
1000 (444) on 15:00
REPEAT CYCLE 2X
4x 75s Descend on :55
4x 50s Kick Descend on :50
8x 250s Kick w/ Fins Descend on 3:15
REPEAT CYCLE 2X
3x 150s on 1:45/1:55 Descend
1x :30
1x 500 on 6:00/6:15 SPRINT
200 EZ
Pieter Ritz
Assistant Coach- Men’s and Women’s Swimming & Diving, Cleveland State University
