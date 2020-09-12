Daily Swim Coach Workout #213

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

1000 (444) on 15:00

REPEAT CYCLE 2X

4x 75s Descend on :55

4x 50s Kick Descend on :50



8x 250s Kick w/ Fins Descend on 3:15

REPEAT CYCLE 2X

3x 150s on 1:45/1:55 Descend

1x :30

1x 500 on 6:00/6:15 SPRINT



200 EZ