Daily Swim Coach Workout #206

by Dan Dingman 0

September 05th, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
  • Target level:  Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  < 1 week
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  25 Meters
The Workout

#A-TEAM #ESIYOK
    400m ez ch

#A-TEAM
    4x100m IM mod @01:43 [T: 01:28]
    4x100m IM mod @01:38 [T:01:28]
    4x200m IM mod @03:11 [T:02:56]
    4x300m IM mod @04:39 [T: 04:24]
    [sets 4×100-200-300]

#ESIYOK
    16x200m fr mod [@03:20 – 03:00 – 02:50 – 02:45]

#A-TEAM
    2x
        8x200m fly @03:36 [T:03:16]
#ESIYOK
    24x100m bk [T: 01:25] @02:21

#A-TEAM #ESIYOK
    400m ez ch

Burçin Sakallar
Head coach, İstanbul Swimming Club

