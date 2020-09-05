Daily Swim Coach Workout #206

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old
- Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: < 1 week
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
#A-TEAM #ESIYOK
400m ez ch
#A-TEAM
4x100m IM mod @01:43 [T: 01:28]
4x100m IM mod @01:38 [T:01:28]
4x200m IM mod @03:11 [T:02:56]
4x300m IM mod @04:39 [T: 04:24]
[sets 4×100-200-300]
#ESIYOK
16x200m fr mod [@03:20 – 03:00 – 02:50 – 02:45]
#A-TEAM
2x
8x200m fly @03:36 [T:03:16]
#ESIYOK
24x100m bk [T: 01:25] @02:21
#A-TEAM #ESIYOK
400m ez ch
Burçin Sakallar
Head coach, İstanbul Swimming Club
