Daily Swim Coach Workout #206

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: < 1 week

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

The Workout

#A-TEAM #ESIYOK

400m ez ch

#A-TEAM

4x100m IM mod @01:43 [T: 01:28]

4x100m IM mod @01:38 [T:01:28]

4x200m IM mod @03:11 [T:02:56]

4x300m IM mod @04:39 [T: 04:24]

[sets 4×100-200-300]

#ESIYOK

16x200m fr mod [@03:20 – 03:00 – 02:50 – 02:45]

#A-TEAM

2x

8x200m fly @03:36 [T:03:16]

#ESIYOK

24x100m bk [T: 01:25] @02:21

#A-TEAM #ESIYOK

400m ez ch