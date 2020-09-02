Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #203

by Dan Dingman 0

September 02nd, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old, 13-14 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  12 weeks
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  25 Meters
  Weeks until target meet:  12 weeks

The Workout

5 x 100 SKIPS incl. 2 x 15 fast in each 100
[25 FAST if 200 br 25 are fly, if 200 are fr or bk then 25 bk or fr, 200 are 1st stroke best average, build sets 1 to 5]
10 x 25
5 x 200 @ 2:40/2:50/3:00/3:15
100 easy
10 x 25
4 x 200 @ 2:50/3:00/3:10/3:25
100 easy
10 x 25
3 x 200 @ 3:00/3:10/3:20/3:35
100 easy
10 x 25
2 x 200 @ 3:10/3:20/3:30/3:45
100 easy
10 x 25
200 FAST

400 easy

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

Hard set to put team back together after Christmas break! Team building!


Jonathan Massacand
Head Coach, Vevey Natation Riviera

