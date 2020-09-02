Daily Swim Coach Workout #203

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
5 x 100 SKIPS incl. 2 x 15 fast in each 100
[25 FAST if 200 br 25 are fly, if 200 are fr or bk then 25 bk or fr, 200 are 1st stroke best average, build sets 1 to 5]
10 x 25
5 x 200 @ 2:40/2:50/3:00/3:15
100 easy
10 x 25
4 x 200 @ 2:50/3:00/3:10/3:25
100 easy
10 x 25
3 x 200 @ 3:00/3:10/3:20/3:35
100 easy
10 x 25
2 x 200 @ 3:10/3:20/3:30/3:45
100 easy
10 x 25
200 FAST
400 easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout.
Hard set to put team back together after Christmas break! Team building!
Jonathan Massacand
Head Coach, Vevey Natation Riviera
