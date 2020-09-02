Daily Swim Coach Workout #203

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old, 23+ years old, 13-14 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Elite International Level, Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 12 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

5 x 100 SKIPS incl. 2 x 15 fast in each 100

[25 FAST if 200 br 25 are fly, if 200 are fr or bk then 25 bk or fr, 200 are 1st stroke best average, build sets 1 to 5]

10 x 25

5 x 200 @ 2:40/2:50/3:00/3:15

100 easy

10 x 25

4 x 200 @ 2:50/3:00/3:10/3:25

100 easy

10 x 25

3 x 200 @ 3:00/3:10/3:20/3:35

100 easy

10 x 25

2 x 200 @ 3:10/3:20/3:30/3:45

100 easy

10 x 25

200 FAST

400 easy